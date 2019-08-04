Man, nanny found dead in double murder at suburban New Jersey home

MAPLEWOOD, New Jersey -- Police are investigating a double murder in New Jersey involving a man and a live-in nanny who worked with his family.Police said their bodies were found at a home on Walton Road near Jefferson Avenue in Maplewood around 6:00 a.m. Saturday.Police have not released the names of the victims, but neighbors told Eyewitness News that they saw a man believed to be the woman's boyfriend hanging around in their street Friday, looking suspicious.A 20-year-old jogging in the area said that he saw a woman's bloodied body lying on the ground a few doors from the home. It appeared she had tried to run for help but collapsed.He said neighbors had already put a sheet over her torso and called 911.Another witness said the woman was bleeding from the head and torso.Neighbors said a family with small kids lives at the Walton Road home. They just moved in about a year and a half ago, but the mother and children were not home at the time.Many neighbors on the quiet street are still in disbelief.Police said they know who they are looking for and said there is no reason to alarm the community.So far, no arrests have been made.Officials said the community is not in danger and they are following up on leads. An investigation is ongoing.