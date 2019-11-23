Tulare County man on date with woman robbed at gunpoint by her 'relative'

Anyone with information on Cesar Domingo, Jr.'s whereabouts is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Porterville man was robbed at gunpoint while he was on a date with a woman he met on an online dating app, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.Deputies say the man met Shalena Lopez, 31, on a social media site called "Meet Me", and arranged for a meet up in the area of Date and Leggett Streets at around 2 a.m. on Thursday.The two went to Eagle Mountain Casino along with Lopez's alleged family member, Mario Garcia, 39, and were joined by another man, Cesar Cameron Domingo, Jr., 27. On the drive home, the man told deputies he heard gunfire, and then was held at gunpoint by one of the men in the car.The suspects told the man to drive to a nearby AM/PM to withdraw money from the ATM. The suspects took the cash and other items belonging to the victim.Tulare County deputies later arrested Lopez and Garcia, who were booked into the South County Justice Center in Porterville. Investigators are still searching for Domingo, Jr. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.