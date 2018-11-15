Man on trial for killing Kerman farmer claims someone else committed the crime

Testimony continued Thursday in the case of a Fresno man already found not guilty in the killing of a Kerman raisin farmer.The man accused of pulling the trigger that murdered that farmer is on trial for the second time.The prosecution wants to convince the jury that Jose Canas is a cold-blooded killer.Fresno County prosecutor William Lacy is trying once again for a conviction on second-degree murder charges after his first attempt to convict Canas of first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of George Salwasser Jr. failed two years ago.George Salwasser Jr. came upon Canas and another man Adrian Aceves on his farmland stripping a stolen pick up truck.Salwasser was armed with a gun and dialed 911 but was shot and killed while on the phone.Following his arrest, Canas eventually confessed to the shooting but later testified during his first trial that his confession was a lie, given out of fear for his family's safety.He now claims Aceves was the real shooter.During cross examination of a crime scene technician Thursday, defense attorney Ralph Torres questioned how some evidence in the case was collected and if it could've been tainted"If I pull the trigger and there's an explosion around the gun would that fall in the palm?" Torres questioned. "Depending is the gun had been fired previously its also possible that gun residue couldve already been on the gunThat's right. That's my point."The trial is expected to last several more weeks as dozens of witnesses are still scheduled to take the stand in the second murder trial of Jose Canas.