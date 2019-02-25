Man once connected to shooting death of 9-year-old girl, arrested again

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --Fresno Police police have a violent felon back in custody after two months on the run.
Officers took 23-year-old Isaac Stafford into custody Sunday in Clovis where he was seen getting into a car at an apartment complex near Bullard and Purdue.
Police got a search warrant for the apartment where Stafford had been staying and found a large amount of marijuana, cash and other items associated with illegal drug sales.
Stafford was wanted for several felony warrants in December when he ran from police during a traffic stop leaving behind a loaded handgun.
Stafford was also a suspect in the shooting death of Janessa Ramirez about four years ago.
In 2015, he was arrested but never charged in the shooting of the nine-year-old girl.
Stafford later admitted he was driving when Donte Hawkins shot at Brian Cooks, who allegedly returned fire and hit Ramirez.
RELATED: Fresno man connected to death of 9-year-old Janessa Ramirez arrested