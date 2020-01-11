Man posing as officer tries to stop woman driving in Dinuba

Police are searching for a man who was posing as an officer on Friday morning in Dinuba.Investigator say just before 10 o'clock an older white or silver van stopped in front of a woman traveling along Davis Drive.The man got out of the vehicle and flashed what appeared to be a badge, telling the woman to get out of her car.She thought it was suspicious and drove away.The suspect got back into his car and tried the same tactic down the road.He's described as tall and thin in his late 30s with a buzz cut.