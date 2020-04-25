Man pulled out of fire at northwest Fresno apartment, hospitalized

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after being pulled out of a fire in northwest Fresno.

The fire took place at a fourplex apartment unit on W Bullard and N Marks Ave on Friday evening.

Firefighters say they arrived to find smoke coming out of the shared attic.

They pulled out the victim, who wasn't breathing and had significant burn injuries.

His condition is not yet clear.

Fire officials say four units have been impacted by the fire and one of them has been damaged.

The shared attic is also damaged.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno northwestfresnohouse fire
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Insanity plea dropped, death penalty dropped in Kori Muhammad murder trial
Central California coronavirus cases
Saint Agnes Medical Center furloughs 175 employees
116 small businesses chosen for Fresno's $750,000 loan program
How local car dealerships are adapting to COVID-19
2 states ease lockdowns as US COVID-19 toll passes 50,000
Man found with gunshot wound in crashed car identified
Show More
Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash near Fresno, Tulare county line
Valley workers face stress, technological hurdles in trying to get unemployment benefits
Most CA nursing homes with COVID-19 cases have deficiencies
Employee at Fresno's Ulta distribution center tests positive for COVID-19
8 Fresno Co. inmates, 7 jail employees quarantined for COVID-19 or possible exposure
More TOP STORIES News