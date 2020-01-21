Man pumping gas in southwest Fresno attacked by four men, police searching for suspects

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man pumping gas at a southwest Fresno ARCO became the victim of a violent attack when he was approached by four men in hooded jackets.

The victim told police the men came up to him at the gas station on Fresno and C streets just before 5:30 Monday. The suspects demanded his wallet and cellphone and then began punching him in the face repeatedly.

"He did fight the suspects back for a little bit," Fresno Police Lt. Anthony Duwall said. "It looks like they took a bat or some type of blunt object and broke his window out of his vehicle."

The victim's nose was injured and bleeding when officers arrived. The thieves took off in a dark-colored or silver vehicle and have not been found yet.

It's not known how much money they took.
