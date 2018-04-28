Man recovering after burning his hands while trying to save tractor from fire

Authorities say it happened inside a shed near Lassen and Ashlan Avenues at around 1:30 p.m.Fire officials say the man was burning out a stump when the wind blew the flames into the shed.Firefighters say the man's neighbor alerted him to the blaze."He did, unfortunately, go back in. He did save his tractor but the cost could have been much worse so we recommend anytime we have an incident like this get everyone out of the building and call 911 and let us come in to do what we can do to salvage as much as we can," said Fresno Fire Cpt. Devin McGuire.The man also suffered from minor smoke inhalation.His shed was destroyed in the fire, but firefighters were able to prevent it from spreading to others nearby.