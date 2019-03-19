water rescue

Man rescued after car rolls over into canal in Fresno County

EMBED <>More Videos

A driver had to be rescued from his car Monday evening after he lost control and ended up inside of a canal near Fowler.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver had to be rescued from his car Monday evening after he lost control and ended up inside of a canal near Fowler.

CHP officers say a man was driving near Adams and Thompson when he ended up upside down inside the canal.

Fresno County fire crews rushed to pull the man from his vehicle.

He was taken to the hospital, where he is now listed in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Report a Typo
Related topics:
fresno countywater rescuerescuecar
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER RESCUE
Man jumps shirtless into frozen lake to rescue stranded dogs
Man and dog rescued from icy pond
Man rescued from icy pond after risking life to save his dogs in Del.
VIDEO: Boy, 11, rescued after falling through ice in Illinois
TOP STORIES
Man shot, paralyzed in officer-involved shooting wins $2.25 million settlement
Midwest flooding could have impact on Valley livestock
ACLU: Tulare and Merced Police shared license plate reader data with ICE
Jurors to decide fate of Clovis man accused of shooting, beating wife
Fresno DUI arrests up, another driver arrested after weekend crash
Rep. Devin Nunes files $250 million lawsuit against Twitter
Reward increased to find killer that left Fresno man in alley to die
Show More
Chowchilla PD: Protective fence needed following attempted ambush
Water released into Valley rivers as rapid warm up melts snowpack
New garden will help elementary students learn valuable lessons
Passenger in hit and run crash that killed Gavin Gladding pleads no contest to felony charge
City council could approve new apartment complex project in Merced
More TOP STORIES News