Man rescued after car rolls over into canal in Fresno County

#AdamsIncident Fresno County Fire crews on scene of a reported traffic accident with water rescue, vehicle into a canal, one victim rescued and transported to hospital in critical condition. Cooperating -@ChpFresno @FresnoSheriff @AmericanAmb pic.twitter.com/AKXSleEOmv — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) March 19, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver had to be rescued from his car Monday evening after he lost control and ended up inside of a canal near Fowler.CHP officers say a man was driving near Adams and Thompson when he ended up upside down inside the canal.Fresno County fire crews rushed to pull the man from his vehicle.He was taken to the hospital, where he is now listed in critical condition.The cause of the crash is under investigation.