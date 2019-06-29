Man rescued after trying to swim across Kings River below Pine Flat Dam

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man in his twenties has been hospitalized after Fresno County sheriff's deputies rescued him from the fast-moving waters of the Kings River Friday afternoon.The rescue took place below Pine Flat Dam near Trimmer Springs and Pine Flat Road.First responders say the man was trying to swim across the river when he panicked and got swept away in the strong current. He floated down the river and was able to grab ahold of a bush.Deputies say by the time CAL FIRE firefighters pulled him from the water he was semi-conscious.The man was flown to the hospital where his condition is not yet known. It is unclear why the man was in the water.That section of the Kings River is closed for recreation because of the dangerous conditions.