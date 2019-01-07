SINKHOLE

Man rescued from sinkhole in Clovis, part of roadway reopened while City investigates

EMBED </>More Videos

Man rescued from sinkhole in Clovis, part of roadway reopened

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Repair crews with the City of Clovis spent the day fixing a sinkhole big enough to swallow a car after Public Works says a water main broke under a section of Clovis Avenue between Herndon and Alluvial overnight.

The sun hadn't even come up yet when officers were called to the scene to rescue a driver after his white sedan became submerged.

"Just a little bit shocking to enter a sinkhole but they were able to get him out and everybody is ok," said Scott Redelfs, Clovis Public Utilities Director.

Traffic in both directions was shutdown for hours.

One lane of traffic is now back open here at Clovis and Chennault, but drivers should try to avoid the area if possible as city workers continue to investigate the cause of the sinkhole.



The massive hole is estimated to be more than 10 feet deep but city officials still aren't sure what caused the water main to break.

"We've got to de-water it, dig it up, find the break, find what happened and fix it and come back in and fill it up with material and get the roadway usable as quick as we can," Redelfs said.

The incident happened less than a mile from another sinkhole that took place a little more than a year ago at Clovis and Herndon.

The intersection was shutdown for days and cost the City tens of thousands of dollars.

"That one had a lot of asphalt paving and asphalt paving tends to be the most expensive part of work. This hole is a lot smaller and I bet this will be a quarter of that cost," said Paul Amendariz, Assistant Public Works Director.

Officials say they do not believe the recent rain played a role in the break.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sinkholerescuetraffic accidenttrafficClovis
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SINKHOLE
Distracted driving: Man on motorbike plunges into sinkhole
Sinkhole opens up in Madera County closing street
Road closed for a week after a sinkhole opens up in Kings County
Sinkhole opens up on Kings County road damaging 2 cars
More sinkhole
Top Stories
Hanford Police used photos from party to track down murder suspects
Politicians hope for party collaborations under new governor
Attempted homicide of correctional officer at Corcoran State Prison
IRS workers to rally over shutdown on Thursday
Gavin Newsom sworn in as California's 40th governor
Kingsburg cracking down on code to restore historic buildings
2018 income tax refunds will go out on time despite shutdown
United Airlines changes emotional support animal policies
Show More
Justice Ginsburg missing Supreme Court arguments for 1st time
Woman sent 159K texts to man she allegedly stalked after 1 date
Disneyland ticket, parking prices increase up to 25 percent
Babysitter accused of killing baby and giving body to mother
Mother refuses to pay babysitter, tries paying in 'ice cream and fun' instead
More News