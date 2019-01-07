SINKHOLE

Man rescued from sinkhole in Clovis, roadway closed

A man is recovering after being rescued from a sinkhole in Clovis, according to police.

The sinkhole was first discovered around 3:30 a.m. Monday near Clovis and Chenault.

When officers arrived they found a car stuck with a driver trapped inside.

Officers quickly jumped into action and pulled the driver from the submerged car to safety.

Clovis Police are now on scene working to clean up the damage and at this moment, there is no official word on when the street will open.

If you are driving in this area you are urged to avoid the scene and take a different route.
