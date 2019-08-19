FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are searching for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint in northwest Fresno.
Officers say the suspect walked into the store on West Shaw Avenue at around 4 p.m., pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the register.
The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. At this time, officers are working on getting a description of the man.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.
This is a developing story.
Man robs 7-Eleven at gunpoint in northwest Fresno
ARMED ROBBERY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News