Man robs 7-Eleven at gunpoint in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are searching for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint in northwest Fresno.Officers say the suspect walked into the store on West Shaw Avenue at around 4 p.m., pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the register.The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. At this time, officers are working on getting a description of the man.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.