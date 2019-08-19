armed robbery

Man robs 7-Eleven at gunpoint in northwest Fresno

Officers say the suspect walked into the store on Shaw Avenue at around 4 p.m., pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the register.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are searching for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint in northwest Fresno.

Officers say the suspect walked into the store on West Shaw Avenue at around 4 p.m., pulled out a gun and demanded cash from the register.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. At this time, officers are working on getting a description of the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

This is a developing story.

