Man says he was shot in Sanger, found in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man who says he was shot in Sanger was found in Fresno Monday afternoon, the Fresno Police Department says.

Authorities say the victim told them he was shot near Jensen and Academy Avenues in Sanger.

He was found near N Sierra Vista and E McKenzie Avenues in east central Fresno.

It is currently unknown what led to the shooting or how the victim ended up in Fresno.

Authorities say he was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and that his injuries are non-life-threatening. They added that he is being uncooperative and that his story is inconsistent.
