FRESNO

Man seen jumping on police SUV in Downtown Fresno charged with 2 felonies

EMBED </>More Videos

The man who damaged a Fresno Police SUV during a jumpy exchange with officers last week is expect in court for arraignment Tuesday.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Just days ago cameras were rolling when Fresno Police say Adolfo Lopez followed through on a promise he made hours earlier to officers who stopped him near Fresno Street and Olive Avenue.

"When he was in the back of the patrol car he started making some very interesting comments. Wanted to know what the consequences would be if he got on top of their police car. Wanted to know what they would do if he got on top of the police car and started jumping on top of the hood," said Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer.


Less than 24 hours later, Chief Jerry Dyer says Lopez not only stood on a patrol car- he broke a light bar, destroyed the GPS system, damaged the roof and kicked out the back window. In all the damage totaled more than $7,000.

EMBED More News Videos

The man who damaged a Fresno Police SUV during a jumpy exchange with officers last week is expect in court for arraignment Tuesday.



When officers contacted him a day earlier, two officers noted he was walking in the middle of the street in front of their patrol car and refused to even tell them his name. He was taken down to the identification bureau and fingerprinted for officers to learn his identity.

He was cited and released before Thursday's scene.

RELATED: Police arrest man after he jumps on top of Fresno Police car causing thousands of dollars in damage

Prosecutors say during the hour-long standoff-in between the Fresno County Courthouse and Fresno Police Headquarters- officers tried many negotiating tactics to get him to surrender.

But officers say he refused to get down and told them he could do what he wants because he paid for it.



"He ripped an object off of the vehicle, threw it at a Fresno City Bus and it hit the window and shattered the item," Deputy District Attorney Ryan McGinthy

The public defender pointed out he had no prior criminal history at all- and the judge said he could be charged with murder and have no history at all. The judge said he had concerns about public safety and also his mental stability.

Dyer said officers tried everything to de-escalate the disturbance Thursday without using force. But the eventual plan to get the suspect off the roof without getting hurt--ended up injuring an officer.

"When one of our officers attempted to break his fall because he was pushed off the patrol car, one of our officers, ultimately broke his finger," said Dyer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
vandalismarrestcourt casefresno police departmentviral videoFresno - Downtown
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News