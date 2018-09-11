Man seen jumping on police SUV in Downtown Fresno charged with 2 felonies

Man accused of jumping on/vandalizing Fresno Police car will remain in custody. A judge ruled due to concerns over his mental stability he will be evaluated. The public defender told the court Adolfo Lopez has a job and steady place to live with his parents. pic.twitter.com/PYLInBtgZt — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) September 11, 2018

The public defender also told Judge Michael Idiart his client (Adolfo Lopez) has no prior criminal history. The judge responded, ‘Neither do some people who commit murder.’ The deputy DA said last Thursday he vandalized the car for more than an hour, & threw something at a bus. — Sontaya Rose (@SontayaRose) September 11, 2018

Just days ago cameras were rolling when Fresno Police say Adolfo Lopez followed through on a promise he made hours earlier to officers who stopped him near Fresno Street and Olive Avenue."When he was in the back of the patrol car he started making some very interesting comments. Wanted to know what the consequences would be if he got on top of their police car. Wanted to know what they would do if he got on top of the police car and started jumping on top of the hood," said Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer.Less than 24 hours later, Chief Jerry Dyer says Lopez not only stood on a patrol car- he broke a light bar, destroyed the GPS system, damaged the roof and kicked out the back window. In all the damage totaled more than $7,000.When officers contacted him a day earlier, two officers noted he was walking in the middle of the street in front of their patrol car and refused to even tell them his name. He was taken down to the identification bureau and fingerprinted for officers to learn his identity.He was cited and released before Thursday's scene.Prosecutors say during the hour-long standoff-in between the Fresno County Courthouse and Fresno Police Headquarters- officers tried many negotiating tactics to get him to surrender.But officers say he refused to get down and told them he could do what he wants because he paid for it."He ripped an object off of the vehicle, threw it at a Fresno City Bus and it hit the window and shattered the item," Deputy District Attorney Ryan McGinthyThe public defender pointed out he had no prior criminal history at all- and the judge said he could be charged with murder and have no history at all. The judge said he had concerns about public safety and also his mental stability.Dyer said officers tried everything to de-escalate the disturbance Thursday without using force. But the eventual plan to get the suspect off the roof without getting hurt--ended up injuring an officer."When one of our officers attempted to break his fall because he was pushed off the patrol car, one of our officers, ultimately broke his finger," said Dyer.