Man sent to hospital after central Fresno shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department says one man was shot in central Fresno Saturday afternoon.

Authorities responded just before 1 p.m. near Clinton and Weber Avenues. When EMS arrived, they found the victim in a car with at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was sent to the Community Regional Medical Center and his condition is unknown at this time.

While the victim was found in a Pizza Hut parking lot, police say they do not know if that was the location where the shooting occurred.

Authorities say they do not have information on the suspect at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to contact police.
