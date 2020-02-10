murder

Man sentenced after brutal murder of homeless woman in Madera looking for place to sleep

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera Police Department says that Carlos Urias has been sentenced to 56 years to life in prison for the murder of Joanne Otero, which occurred in December.

Urias assaulted Otero and she later died from traumatic injuries to her chest.

Authorities say the case was quick due to the fact that Urias pleaded guilty to the charges.

The assault happened in the area of 4th and G Street late in the night on December 23.

Police believe Otero was looking for a place to sleep when she was brutally attacked by Urias.

Detectives worked through Christmas and identified Urias through footage from nearby security cameras.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
maderamurderhomeless
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Tulare Co. man on trial for allegedly suffocating his wife to death
Accused murderer, sexual predator Nickey Stane appears in court
Authorities charge Nickey Stane in 1996 Debbie Dorian murder
Family of murdered Tulare man blaming Walmart for not properly storing ammunition
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested for attempted murder in Stevinson
Robbers pistol-whip clerk at Terra Bella market, steal cash
US charges Chinese military members in Equifax breach
Vanessa Bryant opens up about death of Kobe, Gianna
Arkansas shooting leaves gunman dead, 2 officers hurt
'Parasite' wins 4 Oscars, including best picture
Fun Bus winners head to Hollywood for after-Oscars show
Show More
North Fork without power after storm that knocked down trees
Highway 180 to shift to new expressway near Minkler
Man arrested, accused of Tulare Co. ATM thefts
3 people shot, rushed to hospital after Orange Cove shooting
1 person dead after car crash in Coarsegold
More TOP STORIES News