Man sentenced to 36 years in prison for raping and beating homeless woman in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man found guilty of raping and beating a homeless woman in Fresno has been sentenced to 36 years in prison.Micah Collins learned his fate in a Fresno County courtroom on Friday morning.Last year, Collins was caught on camera raping and beating the 52-year-old woman. When the attack was over, police say he dragged the victim into a corner and covered her up with boxes.During questioning, Collins was asked if he was sorry about the attack which he responded, "No, I wanted to put a baby in her."Collins has prior offenses which include domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon.