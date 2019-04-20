rape

Man sentenced to 36 years in prison for raping and beating homeless woman in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man found guilty of raping and beating a homeless woman in Fresno has been sentenced to 36 years in prison.

Micah Collins learned his fate in a Fresno County courtroom on Friday morning.

Last year, Collins was caught on camera raping and beating the 52-year-old woman. When the attack was over, police say he dragged the victim into a corner and covered her up with boxes.

RELATED: Man charged with beating and raping woman in Central Fresno

During questioning, Collins was asked if he was sorry about the attack which he responded, "No, I wanted to put a baby in her."

Collins has prior offenses which include domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnorapetrialassaultbeating
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RAPE
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Man accused of attacking, raping woman in her own home arrested
Man accused of raping 4-year-old in McDonald's bathroom
Calls to oust 2 NJ judges over lenient handling of rape cases
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News