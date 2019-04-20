Man sentenced to 36 years in prison for raping and beating homeless woman in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man found guilty of raping and beating a homeless woman in Fresno has been sentenced to 36 years in prison.
Micah Collins learned his fate in a Fresno County courtroom on Friday morning.
Last year, Collins was caught on camera raping and beating the 52-year-old woman. When the attack was over, police say he dragged the victim into a corner and covered her up with boxes.
During questioning, Collins was asked if he was sorry about the attack which he responded, "No, I wanted to put a baby in her."
Collins has prior offenses which include domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon.
