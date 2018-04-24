THEFT

Man sentenced to 50 years for stealing $1.2 million worth of fajitas

EMBED </>More Videos

A former juvenile detention center employee from Texas convicted of stealing over $1.2 million worth of fajitas will be serving 50 years in prison.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas --
A former juvenile detention center employee from Texas convicted of stealing over $1.2 million worth of fajitas will be serving 50 years in prison after he was sentenced on Friday.

Gilberto Escamilla pleaded guilty to theft by a public servant, according to the Brownsville Herald.

The 53-year-old man was working at the Darrel B. Hester Juvenile Detention Center in San Benito at the time.

Escamilla told the court, he started out small, but then it got to the point where he "couldn't control himself anymore."

The Cameron County District Attorney's Office arrested Escamilla last year after a food service driver called the detention center's kitchen to let employees know their 800-pound delivery of fajitas arrived. But there was just one problem with the order: minor inmates at the juvenile detention center are not served fajitas.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
prisonsentencingcourtcourt casefoodcrimetheftjudgeu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
THEFT
ATF warns public after 400 guns stolen from UPS
Uber accounts can be stolen, trail could lead to dark web
Mosquitoes force suspect to surrender in Wisconsin
Big inflatables nearly stolen at fairgrounds
$200,000 coin, cash, gun theft in Tulare
More theft
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News