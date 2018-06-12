Man sentenced to two years in prison for animal cruelty

EMBED </>More Videos

Mark Estrada was sentenced to two years in prison Monday for violently abusing a puppy. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
An update now to an animal cruelty story Action News first reported late last year, after a six-month-old puppy was kicked, beaten and then suffocated.

An evaluation recommended Mark Estrada receive only probation, but he was sentenced to two years in prison for the violence Monday.

Estrada didn't say a word when the judge reminded him why he was getting some hard time, instead of just probation.

"This court believes that all creatures large and small deserve better than this poor puppy received," said Honorable Jon Kapetan.

Investigators say last November, Estrada kicked and beat a puppy until it was lifeless. Witnesses said it was screaming and crying in pain.

A necropsy told the story of the young puppies life. In addition to four healing rib fractures, the dog had countless new and old injuries.

"The puppy's skull, thorax, abdomen, and legs were all hemorrhaging," said Kapetan. "No living creature deserves such horrific treatment."

As part of the sentence, Estrada is also not allowed to own, live with or care for any animals for ten years.

Outside court, Miriam Estrada said she isn't proud of her brother's behavior but says the backlash from the community is unwarranted.

"I just believe that people shouldn't judge without knowing the background of anybody," said his sister.

She says his own horrific experiences have scarred him.

"He was in a really horrible accident six years ago where we lost our brother, and he passed away in his arms. He got his head split open twice and ever since then he hasn't been okay," said Miriam.

Family members say Estrada turned to drugs, which also altered his mental state. Although he didn't speak in court, they told Action News that Estrada is remorseful and accepting of the sentence.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
animal abuseanimal crueltypuppyFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News