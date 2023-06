Man sentenced for killing girlfriend's 2-year-old son in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley man has been sentenced for the brutal murder of his girlfriend's two-year-old son.

Izzac Murillo, 29, was sentenced last week to 54 years to life in prison.

In 2015, authorities were called to a Porterville home where the boy was found unresponsive with injuries to multiple parts of his body.

He later died at the hospital.

Detectives discovered Murillo beat the toddler to death.

He pleaded no contest to first-degree murder in April.