Man seriously injured in West Central Fresno stabbing

#BREAKING: Man in 30s stabbed in front yard of home near Cecelia and McKinley in West Central Fresno. He has at least 1 stab wound to upper torso and is currently in surgery. Police say he is in serious condition. @FresnoPolice currently looking for suspect. No description given pic.twitter.com/OBlgKtowmc — Cory James (@CoryABC30) July 14, 2018

A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in West Central Fresno.The Fresno Police Department says a man in his 30s was stabbed in the front yard of a home near Cecelia and McKinley on Friday afternoon.The victim has at least one stab wound to his chest and is currently in surgery. Police say he is in serious condition.Officers are currently looking for the suspect, but no description has been released to the public.