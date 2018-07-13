Man seriously injured in West Central Fresno stabbing

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in West Central Fresno.

The Fresno Police Department says a man in his 30s was stabbed in the front yard of a home near Cecelia and McKinley on Friday afternoon.

The victim has at least one stab wound to his chest and is currently in surgery. Police say he is in serious condition.

Officers are currently looking for the suspect, but no description has been released to the public.
This story will be updated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingfresno police departmentFresno - West Central
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News