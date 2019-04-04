Crime & Safety

Man set on fire while sleeping at friend's home in New Jersey

Man set on fire while sleeping at friend's home in Mays Landing, New Jersey. Monica Malpass has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on April 3, 2019.

MAYS LANDING, N.J. -- Two men were charged after a man was lit on fire while sleeping at a friend's house in Atlantic County, New Jersey.

It happened March 15 on Cologne Avenue in Mays Landing.

Police said the victim was sleeping at a friend's house when he was intentionally set on fire by two people, who police identified as 23-year-old Brandon Perez, of Hammonton, and 24-year-old David Sult, of Mays Landing.

The victim, a 27-year-old man from Brigantine, left and his family took him to AtlantiCare Medical Center. He was later transported to Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, where he was treated for severe burns.

Police said they arrested Perez on March 25 and Sult on Monday. Both face several charges, including arson, assault, and conspiracy.
