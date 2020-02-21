Fresno Police hunting for man sexually assaulting Fresno schoolkids

Fresno Police are looking for a man who has been sexually assaulting students on their way to or near school.They say the man has committed six different attacks over the past month.All the crimes have occurred on Cedar Avenue between Olive and McKinley between January 6 and February 18.The students, between 13 and 18 years old, say they were touched inappropriately.The man is described as 18 to 30 years old, 5-5 to 6 feet tall, 130 to 180 pounds, clean-shaven, wearing a hoodie and prescription glasses.