Man shoots at woman, then kidnaps her at gunpoint in Los Banos

Merced County deputies are investigating an incident in which a man shot at a woman, forced her into his car at gunpoint, and drove off.

The incident happened on Friday at about 4 pm near the aqueduct overpass on South Creek Road south of Almond Drive.


The Merced County Sheriff's Office says they do not know if any bullets hit the woman.

They say the suspect drove a white Lexus sedan north on South Creek Road and a surveillance camera captured it turning east on Sunset Drive towards Ortigalita Road, south of Los Banos.

The victim is a female adult about 20 to 30 years of age, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, with short black hair, wearing a white dress with different-colored polka dots.


The suspect is a male adult about 20 to 30 years of age, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 150 to 180 pounds, wearing a black baseball cap.

The man's vehicle appeared to be a white 4-door, 90's model, Lexus sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff's Office Investigations Bureau at 209-385-7472. Your information can remain anonymous and could help solve this crime.
