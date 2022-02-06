Tulare County man arrested for allegedly shooting pregnant wife

The victim was also holding a child when she was shot.
Deputies say 42-year-old Antonio Salas shot at his wife on Wednesday at their home in Lindsay
It happened during an argument.
Salas' wife was carrying their 1-year-old son when she was shot.
Thankfully the child and Salas' unborn child were not injured.
The victim was hit in the hip and survived her injuries.
Salas ran off but was later found.
He is facing attempted murder and child endangerment charges.
If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.