Tulare County man arrested for allegedly shooting pregnant wife

The victim was also holding their 1-year-old child when her husband shot at her. She was hit in the hip and survived her injuries.
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in jail accused of shooting his pregnant wife in Tulare County.

The victim was also holding a child when she was shot.

Deputies say 42-year-old Antonio Salas shot at his wife on Wednesday at their home in Lindsay

It happened during an argument.

Salas' wife was carrying their 1-year-old son when she was shot.

Thankfully the child and Salas' unborn child were not injured.

The victim was hit in the hip and survived her injuries.

Salas ran off but was later found.

He is facing attempted murder and child endangerment charges.



If you are the victim of domestic abuse, or you know someone who is, there is help available 24/7. In Fresno County, call the Marjaree Mason Center at (559) 233-4357. In all other locations, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233.
