Tulare County man arrested for allegedly shooting pregnant wife

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in jail accused of shooting his pregnant wife in Tulare County.The victim was also holding a child when she was shot.Deputies say 42-year-old Antonio Salas shot at his wife on Wednesday at their home in LindsayIt happened during an argument.Salas' wife was carrying their 1-year-old son when she was shot.Thankfully the child and Salas' unborn child were not injured.The victim was hit in the hip and survived her injuries.Salas ran off but was later found.He is facing attempted murder and child endangerment charges.