Man shot several times after suspect opens fire at Southeast Fresno park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating a shooting after a man in his 20s was dropped off at Community Regional Medical Center with several gunshot wounds.Officers say shots were fired at a crowded Sunnyside Park on Butler and Villa in Southeast Fresno earlier Sunday evening.When the victim heard the gunfire, he started running, but soon realized he had been shot several times in the lower torso.The victim was rushed to the hospital by friends. He is listed in critical condition.Investigators do not have a suspect description available at this time.If you have any information, you're asked to call the Fresno Police Department.