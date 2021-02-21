Man shot and killed at home in Woodlake, sheriff's office says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after being shot at a Tulare County home on Saturday.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says it happened at a home near East Naranjo in Woodlake.When deputies arrived, they found a man's body inside the home.The suspected gunman was found near Highway 198 and the Kaweah Recreation Boat Ramp.The events leading up to the shooting have not been released.