FRESNO COUNTY

Man shot and killed at wedding reception in Fresno County

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting near Marks and Annandale Avenues that happened Saturday evening.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man in his thirties was shot and killed at a wedding reception just southwest of Fresno city limits Saturday night.
Fresno County sheriff's deputies say 911 callers reported gunshots near Marks and Annadale at around 10 p.m. They found an outdoor wedding reception and a lot of people driving away.

A few of the guests stayed and pointed deputies to the victim. Some witnesses talked to detectives, but they're still struggling to piece together what happened. They know as many as 300 people attended the reception and the shooter opened fire there. They're not sure if the shooter was invited to the party or why the suspect targeted the victim.

Detectives recovered a gun, but they don't know if if it's the same gun the shooter used.

Anyone with additional information on the suspect(s) in this case is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at (559) 600-3111.
Detectives especially want to speak to anyone who was at the party, and anyone who might have photos or video from the area Saturday night.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingfresno countyfresno county sheriff departmentFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO COUNTY
Northeast Fresno church no longer polling place after complaints about 'Black Lives Matter' sign
Annual Central Valley Sleep Conference aims at reducing infant deaths
Authorities identify victims of Mendota double homicide
Water damage to Fresno Co. Health Department forces employees to move to other facilities
More fresno county
Top Stories
Fresno State moves up to #16 in the AP Top 25 Poll
Central Fresno traffic light knocked out by impaired driver, police say
Woman shot multiple times in Central Fresno
Police investigating drive by shooting in Central Fresno
California voter registration hits all-time high ahead of midterm elections
Homeowner catches robbers breaking into home in Atwater
Two motorcyclists hospitalized following chain reaction crash on Highway 41
Beloved pugs stolen from man's car outside NJ Goodwill
Show More
Uber driver charged with raping passenger
4-year-old finds STD-positive condom on school playground
Nearly 1,000 human teeth found in walls of building
Lazy dog refuses to get out of bed
One dead and one unaccounted for after Amazon building collapse
More News