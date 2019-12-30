Man shot and killed hours after proposing to girlfriend: Family

By
HOUSTON, Texas -- A young man was shot and killed moments after he was dropped off at his home early Sunday morning in Houston, Texas.

His family says he had just proposed to his girlfriend.

As soon as 20-year-old Alec Morrow got out of the car, he was shot and killed in the family's front yard.

He had plans to become a police officer. He told his family that his security job at nightclubs would help prepare him.

He wanted to go to college, and before he left to go to work last night, his mom said Alec proposed to his girlfriend.

When he returned home from work, his family heard the gunshot and found him on the ground.

"He didn't say anything, he couldn't talk, he couldn't say anything but our stepfather told him he was okay and he loved him," Alec's mother Ophelia recalled.

Those were the last words Alec Morrow heard, the only description of the car that brought him home is a dark colored sedan.

Police are hoping the last person to see him leave work can provide information on who drove him home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonshootingwedding proposalman shotman killed
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen arrested for Madera DUI crash that killed his passenger
Fresno Co residents come home to find dead body in garage
Tulare Co man arrested for smearing feces on church
Fire in northwest Fresno leaves 4 people without home
Family mourns Fresno hit-and-run victim killed on Christmas
2 dead in Texas church shooting, shooter killed
As new season opens, another horse dies at Santa Anita
Show More
Cece's Noodles voluntarily recalled over Listeria concerns
Bake sale to support Clovis teacher in hospice and her 2-year-old daughter
VIDEO: Camera captures burglary at Parlier gas station
Madera Police make arrest in brutal murder of homeless woman
Traffic resumes on major highways connecting Central Valley to southern California
More TOP STORIES News