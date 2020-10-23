shooting

1 arrested after man shot and killed in Fresno County, deputies say

Detectives have arrested one person in connection to the shooting.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies are investigating after an elderly man was shot and killed on Friday morning near Easton.

Investigators responded to reports of someone being shot at house off Manning Avenue, just east of West Avenue around 8:30 am.

Officials say they found an elderly man shot outside of the house. His name has not been released.

Detectives have arrested one person in connection to the shooting. No further details were immediately available.



Authorities have shut down Manning Avenue between Fruit and Hughes, and West Avenue between South and Springfield.

This is the fifth homicide this month for the Fresno County Sheriff's Office

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
