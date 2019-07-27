Police searching for suspects after man is shot and killed in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after he was shot just after midnight on Saturday morning in northwest Fresno.
Officers responded to the call at about 12:15 a.m. and found the man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the upper torso on Emerson Avenue, near Swift Avenue.
First responders tried to save the man's life, but he died at the scene. Witnesses reported hearing the shot, and one witness told police they saw someone running from the scene.
Police are still working to identify the victim, who is described as a Hispanic man in his 30's. Officers are searching for suspect information and a motive.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000 or remain anonymous by contacting Valley Crimestoppers here.
