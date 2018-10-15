Fresno County Sheriff's Office have identified the man shot and killed in Parlier as 23-year old Felix Ybarra-Rodriguez.The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Monday at the Bella Vista Apartments.Sheriff officials say a man got out of a car and walked toward Ybarra-Rodriguez, who was outside at the time, and fired multiple shots at him.Ybarra-Rodriguez was transported to Clovis Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.Ybarra had been attending a gathering with friends at the apartment complex.Sheriff officials say they believe the shooting may have been gang related.The investigation is ongoing, Sheriff officials say.