Fresno Co. Sheriff's Office has identified man shot and killed in Parlier

Parlier police investigating shooting that sent a man to the hospital

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno County Sheriff's Office have identified the man shot and killed in Parlier as 23-year old Felix Ybarra-Rodriguez.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Monday at the Bella Vista Apartments.

Sheriff officials say a man got out of a car and walked toward Ybarra-Rodriguez, who was outside at the time, and fired multiple shots at him.

Ybarra-Rodriguez was transported to Clovis Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Ybarra had been attending a gathering with friends at the apartment complex.

Sheriff officials say they believe the shooting may have been gang related.

The investigation is ongoing, Sheriff officials say.
