19-year-old identified as man shot and killed in San Joaquin

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Coroner's Office has identified the man shot and killed in San Joaquin on Tuesday night as 19-year-old Yordy Urbieta of Tranquillity.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after 8:30 p.m. near 6th and Nevada Streets when they found Urbieta with gunshot wounds.When deputies arrived they say about 100 people were standing near the crime scene, making it difficult for emergency crews to get to the victim.It is currently unknown what led to the shooting or if anyone else was involved.No arrests have been made.