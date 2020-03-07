Man shot and killed outside of house party near Chowchilla Saturday morning

The Madera County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that killed one man and wounded another near Chowchilla early Saturday morning.Deputies responded to a call for a shooting on Avenue 20 near Road 14 around 12:40 a.m. Around the same time, a gunshot victim arrived at the Chowchilla Police Department.Authorities say the two victims were sitting in a parked car outside of a house party when the suspects walked up and opened fire.Witnesses reported there were two or more shooters, who are believed to be males. Investigators believe they had a getaway car parked nearby.One of the victims died at the scene. He's been identified as 18-year-old Kelly Malik Dupree of Merced. The other victim who showed up at the police department was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.Anonymous tips may be made through Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498- STOP (7867), or by texting "Tip MaderaSO" followed by your message to 888777.