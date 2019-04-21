shooting

Man shot at apartment complex in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after one man was shot outside an apartment complex in Central Fresno Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 12 p.m. on Dakota and Harrison avenues. Police received several calls of shots fired in the area.

Lt. Stephen Viveros says a 38-year-old Hispanic male was shot at least once in the lower body.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Viveros says the victim became uncooperative with officers. Investigators are looking for witnesses to determine what led up to the shooting. They say there is no suspect description available at this time.
