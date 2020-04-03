Man shot at homeless encampment in central Fresno, suspect on the loose

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the suspect who shot a man at a homeless encampment in central Fresno on Friday morning.It happened just before 1:30 a.m. along a canal bank near Thorne and Saginaw, in the area of Palm and Dakota.Police say they received a shotspotter call of one round being fired. Officials say a man approached the victim in the encampment and shot him in the upper body.Officers had to perform CPR on the victim, who was then rushed to the hospital.Investigators are working on getting more information from possible witnesses."There was another encampment along the canal bank, so we're checking with them," said Fresno Police Lt. Anthony Dewall. "There was another subject actually in the tent with the victim, so we're trying to get her statement. I believe it was a girlfriend, significant other... so we're getting her statement as well."Police say the victim's condition is life-threatening.The suspect ran from the scene. Officers have not released a possible description.