Man shot by driver in passing vehicle in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.It happened at 5:30 p.m. on Bethel and Rose Avenues near Selma.Investigators say the victim is a man in his 40s. He was walking along Rose Avenue when he was shot by a driver in a passing vehicle.The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, and his condition is unknown.At this time, deputies have not released a suspect or vehicle description.