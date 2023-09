A man was hospitalized after he was shot during a fight in Madera on Monday night.

Man injured after shooting in Madera, police say

The shooting happened around 8:50 pm in the area of Gateway Drive and Madera Avenue.

When officers arrived, they did not find anyone who had been shot.

Madera police say they later learned that the victim had shown up at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect has not yet been arrested.

