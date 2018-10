A man is recovering after he was shot standing with his brother in Central Fresno. It happened around 12:30 Monday morning in the area of Glenn and Harvard.Police said a 23-year-old man was standing on the corner with his brother when an older dark sedan drove by south on Glenn. The occupants in the vehicle fired three shots at the victim striking him in the right knee.He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for treatment and is expected to be ok.