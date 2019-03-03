Man shot in drive-by shooting in Southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are investigating a shooting after a man was injured during a drive-by in Southwest Fresno.It happened at 3:35 p.m. on O'Neill Avenue and Trinity Street. Police say the victim was in his car when shots were fired from another vehicle.Officers say the victim is a known gang member, but they have not confirmed if he was the intended target.Investigators are searching for suspects and asking witnesses in the area to come forward with information.The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.