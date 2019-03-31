FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital in east central Fresno.
The incident happened just before 8:30 p.m. at Dakota Avenue and Maple Avenue.
The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown at this time. An investigation is underway to determine what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing breaking news story. We will have updates on Action News at 11.
Man shot in east central Fresno, police say
SHOOTING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News