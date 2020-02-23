drive by shooting

Man shot in his car near Sanger apartment complex, expected to survive

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the gunman who shot a man as he sat inside his car near a Sanger apartment complex.

The drive-by shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. Saturday night at Cherry Ave. and O St.

Police say the gunman fired multiple rounds, but only one bullet hit the 46-year-old man.

Medics rushed him to the hospital, and he is expected to survive.

Officers are not sure if the shooting is gang-related. There's currently no description of the suspect vehicle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sangerapartmentdrive by shooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRIVE BY SHOOTING
Man rushed into surgery after drive-by shooting in northwest Fresno
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Sanger
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in southeast Fresno
Man shot in SE Fresno while waiting for marijuana delivery
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Clovis man last seen on Wednesday near Shaver Lake found alive
Naked man chases schoolgirls through streets of Fresno
1 man shot at Visalia convenience store early Sunday morning
Fire tears through bathroom of building at SE Fresno park
Father and son arrested in connection to Fresno homicide from January
Pit bull viciously attacks dog walker, two police officers in NYC
Alleged DUI driver hits, kills pedestrian in Sanger
Show More
Ryan Newman confirms head injury in Daytona 500 crash, hopes to race again
Voting centers in Fresno open as California primary nears
Suspects on the loose after robbery at SE Fresno T-Mobile
Visalia PD: Argument over stolen property leads to stabbing
Thousands mourn fallen Porterville firefighters at remembrance ceremony
More TOP STORIES News