SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the gunman who shot a man as he sat inside his car near a Sanger apartment complex.
The drive-by shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. Saturday night at Cherry Ave. and O St.
Police say the gunman fired multiple rounds, but only one bullet hit the 46-year-old man.
Medics rushed him to the hospital, and he is expected to survive.
Officers are not sure if the shooting is gang-related. There's currently no description of the suspect vehicle.
Man shot in his car near Sanger apartment complex, expected to survive
DRIVE BY SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News