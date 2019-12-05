Man shot in leg in central Fresno, police investigating

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are investigating after a man was shot in central Fresno Thursday afternoon.
It happened at around 11:30 a.m. in the area of Stafford and Thomas Avenues.
Officers say a man was shot in the leg, but the injury was non-life-threatening.
Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
