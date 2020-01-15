Man shot in leg while riding his bike in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police say a man is in stable condition at the Community Regional Medical Center after being shot in the leg while riding his bike near Fresno and Lewis Tuesday night.According to police, the victim looked around trying to see where the gunshot came from when he started feeling pain in his leg.The bike is currently still at the scene.A woman told investigators that she heard the gunshot from a nearby field.Police also say the victim is not being cooperative with them. They are currently trying to establish if the shooting is gang-related.The shooter is still at-large and police are asking for your help with any information.