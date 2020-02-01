Man shot in southwest Fresno after argument over Sunday's Super Bowl

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police say a man was shot Saturday afternoon in southwest Fresno.Authorities responded to a call just after 11 a.m. at B St. and Tuolumne St, where a barbecue was happening.Investigators say there was a disturbance in the front yard regarding Sunday's Super Bowl, where the suspect shot with a makeshift weapon. They say the two people involved are rooting for different teams.The victim was transported to the Community Regional Medical Center and is currently in surgery. His condition is unknown.Authorities were able to detain the suspect. His weapon has not been found.