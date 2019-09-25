drive by shooting

Man shot in southwest Fresno, police searching for suspect vehicle

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are investigating after a man was shot in a drive-by shooting in southwest Fresno on Friday night.

Officers say they received a call of a shooting victim in the area of West Meyers Avenue just after 11 p.m.

The extent of the man's injuries is unknown at this time.

Authorities tell Action News officers are searching for a red vehicle possibly driven by the suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
