Man shot in the face in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in east central Fresno.It happened at 8:15 p.m. Officers say two people came up to the victim on East Illinois Avenue and 8th Street and shot him in the face.Police say the man was able to get to a family member's home, who drove him to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.According to investigators, the victim says he did not know the shooters, nor does he have ties to gangs.