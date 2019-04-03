shooting

Man shot in the face in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in east central Fresno.

It happened at 8:15 p.m. Officers say two people came up to the victim on East Illinois Avenue and 8th Street and shot him in the face.

Police say the man was able to get to a family member's home, who drove him to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

According to investigators, the victim says he did not know the shooters, nor does he have ties to gangs.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.

