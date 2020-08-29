FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in the face in southwest Fresno.
A shot-spotter alerted police to a shooting at California and Fresno just after 10 pm.
Police say they detected 13 shots were fired in the area, but couldn't find a victim at that location.
Investigators eventually found the victim at the hospital with a bullet wound that grazed his cheek.
Officers believe the suspect drove off quickly after the shooting.
"It does appear that a vehicle had driven by and fired at a group of people standing outside Wayne's liquor," says Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley.
Investigators say the victim - a man in his mid-20s - is not cooperating.
We're told all the witnesses left the scene before police arrived.
Man shot in the face in southwest Fresno
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News