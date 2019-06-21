Man shot in the leg while walking in Southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police say a man was shot in the leg while walking near a market on Jensen and Walnut avenues a little after 2 p.m.The 41-year-old victim told police he heard a loud pop, then felt a pain in his left thigh. He realized he had been shot and ran to the nearest home to call 911.Police have not determined if the shooting was gang-related or if it was a drive-by.The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.